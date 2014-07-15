* Aviation boss says show going well
* Says in talks with Qatar over engine service deal for 777X
* GE invests in 3D printing facility
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 GE Aviation
Chief Executive David Joyce said the engine manufacturer
expected to achieve its Farnborough Airshow target of $30
billion of orders and commitments by the end of Tuesday.
"The show's going very well," Joyce told reporters at the
Farnborough Airshow. "Our customers are very satisfied with
progress we're making on the new engines."
Joyce also said GE Aviation hoped to finalise an engine deal
soon with Qatar Airways over Boeing 777X planes.
Qatar Airways announced a deal for 50 of the 777X, the
latest version of Boeing's best-selling widebody jet, at the
Dubai Airshow. It jointly negotiated the deal with Emirates,
which last week finalised its $56 bln order to buy 150 of the
planes.
"They're a tough negotiator," Joyce said of Qatar and its
chief executive, Akbar Al Baker. "He's already agreed to the
engines. We hope to get the services contracting done as part of
the deal. We are confident we'll get to a resolution, we always
do."
GE also announced on Tuesday it would be investing $50
million in a facility for additive manufacturing - also known as
3D printing - at its plant in Auburn, Alabama.
The facility, which will make the fuel nozzles for the Leap
engines GE makes as part of the CFM joint venture with France's
Safran, will have as many as 10 printing machines by
the end of 2015, with the potential to increase this to over 50.
Greg Morris, general manager, additive technologies, says
the group had not yet decided which company would provide the
printing machines. GE currently uses EOS, SLM, Phoenix
and Arcam machines.
"We're in the final stages of selecting the equipment
manufacturers," Morris told Reuters.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and Jason
Neely)