FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 German airline
Germania is close to placing an order with European planemaker
Airbus for 25 A320-family jets, two industry sources
said.
The privately-held German carrier operates a mixed fleet of
Airbus and Boeing jets but has said it aims to harmonise its
fleet by switching to all-Airbus aircraft when it takes older
Boeing 737-700s out of service.
The potential order, which could be worth over $2.5 billion
at list prices, follows tough negotiations as Boeing tried to
wrestle back its former customer on the eve of the Farnborough
Airshow, the sources said, asking not to be named.
Germania officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
An Airbus spokesman said, "We do not comment on confidential
talks which may or not be happening with our customers."
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)