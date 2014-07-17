FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 Hong Kong Aviation Capital has firmed up an order for 70 Airbus narrowbody A320neo-family aircraft, underlining the interest shown by lessors in the jet at this year's Farnborough Airshow.

Hong Kong Aviation Capital said on Thursday the firm order was for 40 A320neos and 30 of the larger A321neo jets. An initial memorandum of understanding had been signed at the 2013 Paris Airshow.

The deal is worth $7.7 billion at list prices.

Other lessors that have placed or firmed up orders for A320neo planes at the Farnborough Airshow include AerCap, SMBC Aviation and BOC Aviation. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)