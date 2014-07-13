July 13 Suspense over the appearance of America's newest combat jet, a diplomatic chill between the West and Russia and the re-launch of an Airbus jet with a surprise tweak in its name have made the Farnborough Airshow one of the least predictable for years.

TOP STORIES > Farnborough on tenterhooks over F-35, Airbus jet revamp > No F-35 on day one of Farnborough air show, maybe later > Boeing plans higher-capacity version of 737 jet > Airbus to launch rebranded A330-800/900neo - sources > Lessor SMBC nears potential $10 bln Airbus order-sources > Aeroflot sees hurdles to low-cost Russia air travel lifted > State governments can help U.S. speed up drone use > Pratt & Whitney: CSeries fault is oil system seal issue > Engine maker CFM eyes record orders in 2014 > Boeing sees $5.2 trln jet market over next 20 years

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY > Airbus pushes for A330neo orders ahead of Farnborough > Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787 > Pratt offers improved A320neo engines in battle with CFM > Bombardier and Pratt test a fix for CSeries jet engine

COMMERCIAL ORDERS > American Airlines picks CFM for $2.6 bln engine deal > Bombardier in CSeries deal with lessor Falko Regional > Airbus denies $20 billion IndiGo jet deal report > Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X jets > Boeing captures UK's Monarch after jet contest - sources

DEFENCE > U.S. Navy maintains grounding order for F-35 fighter jets > Boeing sees F/A-18 fighter line continuing through 2017 > Sikorsky sees delay in 1st Marine Corps helicopter flight > Lockheed, Northrop, BAE investment to cut F-35 costs > F-35 engine failure likely not systemic-Pentagon official > Engine fire triggers new turbulence for Lockheed's F-35 > US Marines air chief seeks to rein in arms upgrades > Bell Helicopter sure V-280 will get US Army flight test (Compiled by Mark Potter)