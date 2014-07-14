July 14 Airbus announced a revamp of its twin-aisle A330 passenger jet on Monday, offering a cheaper alternative to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as the two planemakers vie for up to $250 billion in orders from cost-conscious airlines.

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY > Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787 > Pratt offers improved A320neo engines in battle with CFM > Pratt & Whitney: CSeries fault is oil system seal issue > Boeing sees $5.2 trln jet market over next 20 years

COMMERCIAL ORDERS > Embraer books strong deliveries, new U.S. order > China's Okay Airlines orders Boeing 737 planes > Nordic Aviation Capital orders up to 75 ATR planes > Lessor AerCap exercises options for 50 Airbus A320neo jets[ID:nL6N0PP2VZ} > Leasing firm Avolon strikes plane deal with Boeing > Bombardier's CSeries gets boost with new tentative orders > BA owner makes firm order for 20 Airbus A320neo jets > EasyJet picks CFM as engine supplier for new aircraft > GE Aviation sees $30 bln of orders at Farnborough Airshow > Sukhoi announces Superjet deal with Kazakhstan's Bek Air > American Airlines picks CFM for $2.6 bln engine deal > Airbus denies $20 billion IndiGo jet deal report > Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X jets

DEFENCE > BAE Systems battles Lockheed for $10 bln F-16 upgrade work > Pentagon weighing options for missile defense > Boeing may face higher than expected costs on KC-46 tanker > UK announces 1.1 bln stg investment in defence equipment {ID:nL6N0PP3K7] > U.S. Navy maintains grounding order for F-35 fighter jets > Boeing sees F/A-18 fighter line continuing through 2017 > Sikorsky sees delay in 1st Marine Corps helicopter flight > Lockheed, Northrop, BAE investment to cut F-35 costs > Engine fire triggers new turbulence for Lockheed's F-35 > US Marines air chief seeks to rein in arms upgrades > Bell Helicopter sure V-280 will get US Army flight test (Compiled by Mark Potter)