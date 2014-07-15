July 15 Airbus clinched its first airline customer for a newly revamped model with a tentative deal with Malaysia's AirAsia for 50 A330neo wide-body jets worth over $13 billion on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES > Airbus clinches first airline customer for revamped jet > U.S. approves limited flights for F-35 fighters > Qatar Airways seeks compensation for A380 delivery delay > Airbus CEO says A330neo sales support investment decision > Airbus sales chief expects Delta order for revamped A330 > Japan's SMBC Aviation orders 115 Airbus A320 planes > Russian participants urged to quit UK air show > Airbus revamps A330 jet in long-haul battle with Boeing > Lessor Avolon to become an Airbus A330neo launch customer > Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY > Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787 > Airbus says to address Qatar Airways' problems with A380s > Boeing plans higher-capacity version of 737 jet > Pratt offers improved A320neo engines in battle with CFM > Aeroflot sees hurdles to low-cost Russia air travel lifted > State governments can help U.S. speed up drone use > Boeing sees $5.2 trln jet market over next 20 years

COMMERCIAL ORDERS > Leasing company CIT orders 10 Boeing 787-9 planes > Brazil's Azul to be launch customer for new Embraer E-195 > Boeing, Air Lease in 26-plane order for 777-300ER, 737 MAX > BOC Aviation orders 43 Airbus A320 planes > Intrepid Aviation orders six Boeing 777-300ER > UK's Monarch orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets > Air Lease Corp becomes launch customer for Airbus A330neo > Embraer books strong deliveries, new U.S. order > China's Okay Airlines orders Boeing 737 planes > Nordic Aviation Capital orders up to 75 ATR planes > Lessor AerCap exercises options for 50 Airbus A320neo jets[ID:nL6N0PP2VZ} > Leasing firm Avolon strikes plane deal with Boeing > Bombardier's CSeries gets boost with new tentative orders > BA owner makes firm order for 20 Airbus A320neo jets > Sukhoi announces Superjet deal with Kazakhstan's Bek Air

ENGINES > Emirates signs $13 bln service contract with GE > Safran says CFM wins $520 mln order from Air Lease Corp > Pratt: CSeries, F135 engine issues no sign of big problem > EasyJet picks CFM as engine supplier for new aircraft > GE expects to meet $30 bln air show target early > American Airlines picks CFM for $2.6 bln engine deal > Pratt & Whitney: CSeries fault is oil system seal issue

DEFENCE > Britain, France commit to joint combat drone plan > Raytheon sees foreign sales at 30 pct of total in 2014 > "Excessive" rubbing of engine blades caused F-35 failure > Eurofighter to get advanced radar contract by year end > Pentagon weighing options for missile defense > BAE Systems battles Lockheed for $10 bln F-16 upgrade work > Boeing may face higher than expected costs on KC-46 tanker > UK announces 1.1 bln stg investment in defence equipment {ID:nL6N0PP3K7] > U.S. Navy maintains grounding order for F-35 fighter jets > Boeing sees F/A-18 fighter line continuing through 2017 > Sikorsky sees delay in 1st Marine Corps helicopter flight > Engine fire triggers new turbulence for Lockheed's F-35 (Compiled by Mark Potter)