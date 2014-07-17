July 17 Airbus and Boeing climbed close to the $100 billion mark for plane deals at the Farnborough Airshow, demonstrating healthy demand for new passenger jets despite concerns raised by their already record full order books.

TOP STORIES > Airbus eyes 'smooth' transition for A330 production > Airbus, Boeing climb close to $100 bln in air show deals > HK Airlines to drop A380s in order reshuffle - sources > Aerospace firms place long-term bets on 3D printing > UK sea patrol aircraft needs open new Airbus, Boeing battle > Arms makers embrace partnerships in pursuit of foreign sales > UK firm touts one-man flying machine for police and military > Airbus reassures on A380 door problems > Airbus offers Poland core status in helicopter bid > Airbus clinches first airline customer for revamped jet > US lifts F-35 grounding but skips British air show

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY > Qatar Airways seeks compensation for A380 delivery delay > Airbus revamps A330 jet in long-haul battle with Boeing > Bombardier offers Q400 variants in emerging markets push > Airbus CEO says A330neo sales support investment decision > Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787 > Airbus says to address Qatar Airways' problems with A380s > Boeing plans higher-capacity version of 737 jet > Pratt offers improved A320neo engines in battle with CFM > Aeroflot sees hurdles to low-cost Russia air travel lifted > State governments can help U.S. speed up drone use > Boeing sees $5.2 trln jet market over next 20 years

COMMERCIAL ORDERS > Hong Kong Aviation Capital firms up A320neo order > Qatar Airways finalises $19 bln Boeing 777X plane deal > Airbus sales chief expects Delta order for revamped A330 > China's Hainan Airlines plans to buy 50 Boeing planes > Air Mauritius orders 6 A350 aircraft in fleet revamp > Leasing company CIT orders 10 Boeing 787-9 planes > ASL signs as 1st buyer for up to 10 Lockheed freighters > Bombardier tops 500 deals for Q400 and for CSeries > Boeing finalises 2 orders for 787-9 planes with Israel's MG > Brazil's Azul to be launch customer for new Embraer E-195 > Japan's SMBC Aviation orders 115 Airbus A320 planes

ENGINES > Safran says 9 Air order for CFM engines worth $3.7 bln > Safran says Hainan Airlines engine deal to be worth $1.3bln > Rolls-Royce engines to power CIT's 15 Airbus A330neos > Emirates signs $13 bln service contract with GE > Pratt: CSeries, F135 engine issues no sign of big problem > EasyJet picks CFM as engine supplier for new aircraft > American Airlines picks CFM for $2.6 bln engine deal

DEFENCE > U.S. open to slower F/A-18 deliveries, but no extra cost > Britain, France commit to joint combat drone plan > Thales' British drone set for exports by 2015 - UK CEO > Norway, Australia deal could cut Joint Strike Missile costs > Raytheon sees foreign sales at 30 pct of total in 2014 > "Excessive" rubbing of engine blades caused F-35 failure > Eurofighter to get advanced radar contract by year end > Pentagon weighing options for missile defense > BAE Systems battles Lockheed for $10 bln F-16 upgrade work > Boeing may face higher than expected costs on KC-46 tanker > UK announces 1.1 bln stg investment in defence equipment {ID:nL6N0PP3K7] > Engine fire triggers new turbulence for Lockheed's F-35 (Compiled by Mark Potter)