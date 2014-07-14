FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Engine maker GE
expects $30 billion of orders for itself and joint
venture CFM during the Farnborough Airshow and said it was the
right decision that the A330neo plane launched by Airbus will be
powered only by engines from rival Rolls-Royce.
Airbus opened the airshow on Monday by announcing
plans to launch a revamped version of its A330 mid-range plane.
David Joyce, CEO of GE Aviation, said that GE had plenty of
business for the next five to eight years and that supplying
engines for the A330neo would not have made sense from a
financial viewpoint.
"If it had fit into our portfolio at the right economic
value, we would have pursued it harder. But considering
everything else, this was the right decision," he told
journalists at the airshow, which runs July 14-20.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)