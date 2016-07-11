FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Airbus and Boeing lifted their demand forecasts for new aircraft on Monday, betting rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel and trump any short-term hits to the global economy. Following are highlights of Reuters' coverage: TOP STORIES > Planemakers shrug off economy worries as travel demand grows > Virgin Atlantic signs $4.4 bln order for 12 A350s > EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia eyes HK listing as it expands in North Asia > Brexit should not fundamentally alter strong US-UK ties-Pentagon > Airbus sales chief says orders to match deliveries "at a stretch" > Boeing announces redesign of smallest 737 MAX jet > Britain inks multi-billion pound Boeing deals > Pentagon says near deal with Lockheed for more F-35 fighter jets ORDERS > China's Donghai Airlines intends to buy 30 Boeing planes > China's Xiamen signs MOU for up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 planes > Mitsubishi to sell 20 jets to Swedish leasing firm Rockton STRATEGY, OUTLOOK > Airbus raises 20-year demand forecast for new planes > Boeing lifts 20 year forecast for new aircraft demand > GE Aviation sees no need for further jet production increases > Rolls-Royce to buy outstanding stake in ITP for 720 mln euros DEFENCE > Pentagon unveils new cost-cutting initiatives for F-35 fighter > US Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales > Norway interested in 5-6 Boeing P-8 maritime spy planes - US Navy > Raytheon work on satellite control system is mixed bag - Pentagon > Canada talks to bidders to map out fighter jet competition > Britain not retreating from NATO after Brexit - Dunne > Lockheed F-35 fighter shows off capabilities at UK air show > UK defence procurement minister says "well-hedged" on currency > Pratt wins $1.95 bln deal for 99 more F-35 engines -Pentagon BACKGROUND > Airbus seen bagging Germania order as economy woes cloud industry > Farnborough faces fewer jet orders, as Boeing turns 100 > Airbus lags Boeing in order race ahead of Farnborough Airshow > List prices for Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft (Compiled by Mark Potter)