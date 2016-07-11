UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Airbus and Boeing lifted their demand forecasts for new aircraft on Monday, betting rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel and trump any short-term hits to the global economy. Following are highlights of Reuters' coverage: TOP STORIES > Planemakers shrug off economy worries as travel demand grows > Virgin Atlantic signs $4.4 bln order for 12 A350s > EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia eyes HK listing as it expands in North Asia > Brexit should not fundamentally alter strong US-UK ties-Pentagon > Airbus sales chief says orders to match deliveries "at a stretch" > Boeing announces redesign of smallest 737 MAX jet > Britain inks multi-billion pound Boeing deals > Pentagon says near deal with Lockheed for more F-35 fighter jets ORDERS > China's Donghai Airlines intends to buy 30 Boeing planes > China's Xiamen signs MOU for up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 planes > Mitsubishi to sell 20 jets to Swedish leasing firm Rockton STRATEGY, OUTLOOK > Airbus raises 20-year demand forecast for new planes > Boeing lifts 20 year forecast for new aircraft demand > GE Aviation sees no need for further jet production increases > Rolls-Royce to buy outstanding stake in ITP for 720 mln euros DEFENCE > Pentagon unveils new cost-cutting initiatives for F-35 fighter > US Air Force urges decision on delayed Mideast fighter jet sales > Norway interested in 5-6 Boeing P-8 maritime spy planes - US Navy > Raytheon work on satellite control system is mixed bag - Pentagon > Canada talks to bidders to map out fighter jet competition > Britain not retreating from NATO after Brexit - Dunne > Lockheed F-35 fighter shows off capabilities at UK air show > UK defence procurement minister says "well-hedged" on currency > Pratt wins $1.95 bln deal for 99 more F-35 engines -Pentagon BACKGROUND > Airbus seen bagging Germania order as economy woes cloud industry > Farnborough faces fewer jet orders, as Boeing turns 100 > Airbus lags Boeing in order race ahead of Farnborough Airshow > List prices for Airbus, Boeing commercial aircraft (Compiled by Mark Potter)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders