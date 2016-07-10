UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Following are the list prices (in millions of U.S. dollars) and seat capacity for Airbus and Boeing commercial aircraft: BOEING: Model Price Seats ($m) 737-700 80.6 126 737-800 96 162 737-900ER 101.9 180 737 MAX 7 90.2 126 737 MAX 8 110 162 737 MAX 112.9 197 200 737 MAX 9 116.6 180 767-300ER 197.1 218 767-300 199.3 - Freighter 787-8 224.6 242 787-9 264.6 280 787-10 306.1 323 777-200ER 277.3 301 777-200LR 313.8 301 777-300ER 339.6 365 777 318.7 - Freighter 777-8X 371 350 777-9X 400 406 747-8 378.5 467 747-8 379.1 - Freighter AIRBUS: Model Price Seats ($m) A318 75.1 107 A319 89.6 124 A320 98 150 A321 114.9 185 A319neo 98.5 124 A320neo 107.3 150 A321neo 125.7 185 A330-200 231.5 253 A330-200 234.7 - Freighter A330-300 256.4 295 A330-800 neo 252.3 276 A330-900 neo 287.7 315 A350-800 272.4 276 A350-900 308.1 315 A350-1000 355.7 369 A380 432.6 544 (Compiled by Tim Hepher and Mark Potter)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders