FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Virgin Atlantic is
set to announce an order for at least 10 of Airbus's
biggest twin-engined plane, the A350-1000, on the opening day of
the Farnborough Airshow on Monday, industry sources said.
An order of that size would be worth more than $3.5 billion
at list prices.
A deal would be a shot in the arm for a 366-seat model
promising greater efficiency but whose sales have slowed as
rival Boeing develops a larger version of its 777.
Airbus and Boeing have enjoyed years of strong demand,
helped by rising airline travel particularly in Asia and the
Middle East and new, more fuel-efficient planes.
But analysts are concerned that economic risks -- from
slowing growth in China to Britain's move to leave the European
Union -- could see orders dry up and some even cancelled,
particularly for costly long-haul jets.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will also attend the
show on Monday, when he is expected to finalise multi-billion
dollar deals with Boeing to buy nine P-8A Poseidon maritime
patrol planes and to upgrade 50 Apache helicopters.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith
Weir)