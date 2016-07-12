FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Airbus's
plans to raise production of its top-selling A320 family of
single-aisle jets are "still warranted", the European
planemaker's sales chief said on Tuesday, amid aviation industry
concerns about a faltering global economy.
Airbus plans to eventually lift production of A320 jets to
60 a month, from around 42 currently.
When asked whether Airbus would announce further orders for
its A321neo model on the second day of the Farnborough Airshow
in southern England, John Leahy replied: "Hope so."
He also said he was disappointed at the time it was taking
to get U.S. licences for Airbus's planned sale of jets to Iran.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)