FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Airbus
does not expect its A380 superjumbo programme to fall massively
into the red as a result of its decision to cut production, and
is optimistic about long-term prospects for the jet, the
European planemaker's group CEO said on Wednesday.
"I do not expect to be massively in the red," Tom Enders
told a news conference a day after Airbus said it would cut A380
deliveries to 12 a year from 2018, down from 27 in 2015 and well
below its current breakeven point.
"We work hard to be profitable or breakeven at lower rates.
How far we can bring it down, we will have to see," Enders said.
"We all are pretty upbeat and optimistic about the longer
term prospects of the A380. I hope that this is only a year or
two and then we can raise production rates again."
