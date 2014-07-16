FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 A potential collaboration between Australia and Norway could reduce the development costs of Kongsberg Gruppen's Joint Strike Missile, designed for use in Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet, the Norwegian Air Force said on Wednesday.

"Australia has signalled interest in a collaborative effort on the integration portion (of the missile's development)," Lieutenant Colonel Sigurd Fongen told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow.

"That would potentially save money, however that remains to be seen. We have to keep the discussions going with the Australians," he said.

Costs for Joint Strike Missile (JSM), an air-launched development of Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile, currently stand at $1.38 billion after the Norwegian government announced in May that they had risen by 37 percent.

Fongen said the Norwegian and Australian delegations had not met at Farnborough this week but would make a decision in the next 6-12 months. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)