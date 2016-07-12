FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Qatar Airways has
agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of Latin America's largest
airline LATAM Airlines, in a deal that would inject $613 million
into the Chile-based carrier, the two companies said on Tuesday.
"We have signed a subscription agreement that provides for
Qatar Airways to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM's total
shares, which will be acquired in connection with a capital
increase," Qatar chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a media
briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.
Under the agreement, LATAM will hold an Extraordinary
Shareholders Meeting by Sept. 2 to propose a capital increase of
$613 million through the issuance of new shares at $10 per
share, the companies said in a statement.
