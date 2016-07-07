(Adds further details)
By Andrea Shalal
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 Lockheed Martin
Corp said on Thursday it expected to reach an agreement
soon with the U.S. Defense Department about contracts for the
next 160 F-35 radar-evading fighter jets, two long-awaited deals
valued at around $15 billion.
Jeff Babione, Lockheed's F-35 programme manager, told
reporters he was "very, very encouraged" by the discussions
about the ninth and 10th contracts, which are being conducted in
tandem, and expected to finalise a deal with the Pentagon soon.
Babione said the price of the F-35A conventional takeoff and
landing version of the multi-role jet would drop to under $100
million per plane in the 10th low-rate production batch. That
includes an engine built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp.
"I know it's going to be less, it's just how much less," he
said. He said Lockheed was still working to drive the price of
the jets down to around $85 million by 2019.
Six of the F-35 Lightning IIs will fly this week at the
Royal International Air Tattoo near Fairford, England, the
world's largest military airshow, along with a U.S. Air Force
F-22 Raptor, also built by Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest
supplier.
The F-35 had been due to make its international premiere at
the same air show two years ago, but those plans were scrapped
after an engine failure grounded the overall F-35 fleet.
Two F-35s made their premier appearance at an international
air show in the Netherlands last month after carrying out a
series of tests that officials said showed that the new stealthy
jets were no noisier than previous jets.
Babione said the program had come a long way in the past two
years, with more than 180 F-35s now flying and the U.S. Air
Force poised to declare an initial squadron ready for combat
between August and December.
A year ago the U.S. Marine Corps declared as ready for
combat its first squadron of F-35Bs, the short take-off and
vertical landing version. It plans to deploy that first squadron
to a U.S. air base in Iwakuni, Japan early next year.
Babione said Lockheed was ready to invest an additional $60
million to $100 million in new technologies or changes that can
further lower the cost of the jets under a program called
Blueprint for Affordability.
The first phase of that program involved investments of $170
million by Lockheed and primary development partners Northrop
Grumman Corp and BAE Systems Plc.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton, Greg
Mahlich)