RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 9 The U.S.
Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are in
the final stages of negotiations about two contracts for 160
fighter jets, tandem deals valued at more than $14 billion, the
Pentagon's F-35 programme manager said on Saturday.
"We're in the end game," Air Force Lieutenant General Chris
Bogdan said in an interview at the Royal International Air
Tattoo the world's largest military airshow, where six F-35
Lightning II jets are flying this week.
Bogdan said an agreement could be finalised soon, but
declined to predict if it could be announced at the Farnborough
International Airshow next week. He said all the major issues
had been resolved and the fate of the deal was largely in
Lockheed's hands at the moment.
Lockheed's F-35 program manager Jeff Babione had told
reporters on Thursday that he expected to reach an agreement
soon about contracts for the ninth and 10th production contracts
for the new warplane.
Sources familiar with the two contracts said they would
likely be valued between $14 billion and $15 billion.
Babione said the price of the F-35A conventional takeoff and
landing version of the jet would drop to under $100 million per
plane in the 10th low-rate production batch, including an engine
built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
.
Bogdan said he was continuing to work on a block buy deal
for international partners on the $379 billion warplane project,
the largest arms programme in the world, as part of a larger
effort to drive down the jets' cost.
Buying larger numbers of jets at a time -- starting with the
12th production batch of jets -- could generate savings of $2
billion to $2.8 billion, even if the U.S. military was not able
to join in until it got congressional approval, he said.
The U.S. military services would likely join in starting
with the 13th and 14th production lots, which would reduce the
initially anticipated savings by "hundreds of millions of
dollars," he said.
Bogdan told reporters the programme office was carefully
assessing any potential impact on trade and tariffs stemming
from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but the initial
expectation was that it would not have much impact.
A drop in the value of the British pound could help
lower some costs, since 15 percent of the jet is built by UK
firms.
