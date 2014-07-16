FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 ASL Aviation, an
Irish aviation services company, on Wednesday signed a letter of
intent to buy up to 10 of Lockheed Martin Corp's LM-100J
commercial freighters as the launch customer for the new
turbo-prop airplanes, Lockheed said in a statement.
Lockheed launched the civil variant of its C-130J Super
Hercules military transporter in February, saying it expected to
sell about 75 or more of the planes to mining and energy firms,
and other commercial and government customers in coming years.
It said the planes would be priced in the mid-$60-million range.
ASL Aviation said the new planes would replace the L-100
airplanes its Safair unit currently uses to transport cargo and
humanitarian relief supplies around the world. Safair currently
operates one of the largest L-100 fleets.
The new plane mirrors Lockheed's C-130J military transport
and cargo plane, without military avionics and communications
equipment.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said he was optimistic the company could
sell 100 or more of the new planes to replace the 100 L-100
planes it built from 1964 to 1992.
"We're excited about repeating history," Carvalho told
Reuters in an interview at the Farnborough air show, adding that
sales could potentially exceed the 100-aircraft mark.
Given growing demand for overnight delivery services, he
said Lockheed also saw promising prospects for selling the
planes to companies such as FedEx and DHL.
He said it would take two to three years before the aircraft
was certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
Lockheed applied for the certification in January.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, is looking to
adjacent markets and foreign orders for its weapons to offset
weaker U.S. and European defense spending.
Other planemakers, including Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA),
are also eyeing potential sales of large cargo planes.
The civil variant was certified by the FAA in 1998, but
Lockheed let the certification lapse as it focused on the
military C-130J variant, which has racked up over 1 million
flight hours worldwide.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)