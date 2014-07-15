By Andrea Shalal
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Pratt & Whitney, a
unit of United Technologies, said two engine failures
within a month affecting the CSeries commercial jet and the
Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet were unrelated and did
not point to a larger problem at the company.
Paul Adams, who took over as president in January, told
Reuters it had been a "challenging few weeks," but said both
engines were still going through the developmental stage that is
aimed at flushing out problems and resolving them.
"These are very unrelated issues. They don't have a common
quality or design theme," Adams said at the Farnborough air
show. "This is a combination of bad timing, and the fact that
we're working several new development programs simultaneously."
Adams said engine failures were part of the development
process and rejected any suggestion that the issues reflected
lack of capacity, focus or inadequate staffing by Pratt, which
is working on an array of new engine programs at the moment.
"You identify issues and you resolve them. That's how we
make sure that when it gets out to the end user that it's
robust, reliable and performs to what we committed to."
Adams said he expected flight testing of the engines that
power Bombardier's CSeries narrow-body planes to
resume within weeks. The aircraft has been grounded since late
May after a major engine failure in testing.
Adams declined comment on the investigation underway into a
massive engine failure on the F-35 fighter jet, but U.S.
officials have said they do not believe the issue was caused by
any fundamental design flaw.
Adams underscored the long-term nature of the engine
business, noting that both engines were designed to operate for
the next 30 to 50 years.
"What you're seeing is that we have a lot of programs that
are in the development phase and the exposure to having engine
failure is greatest in the development phase," he said.
"In the long-term perspective, these will be pretty minor
issues," he said.
Bombardier hopes to dominate the 110- to 149-seat plane
market with the CSeries, built with lightweight composite
materials and other technologies designed to reduce fuel burn,
noise and operating costs.
Pratt and other companies involved in the F-35 program
remain hopeful that the new U.S. fighter jet will still make its
international debut at the Farnborough air show. The plane's
makers expect to sell more than 3,000 of the new fighters in
coming decades.
U.S. military officials decided on Monday to lift a
fleetwide grounding order for the F-35, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters, improving the chances that the newest
U.S. combat jet will make its international debut before
potential buyers this week.
But U.S. authorities are maintaining some operating
restrictions on the jets given the ongoing investigation.
(Editing by Mark Potter)