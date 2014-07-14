UPDATE 1-Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
* But AB Bernstein says OPEC cuts are about to bite (Adds comment, updates prices)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Qatar Airways rejected the first three new A380 superjumbos supplied to it by Airbus, its chief executive said, adding it was very disappointed with the European planemaker.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker also said the airline was not yet ready to finalise an order for 50 Boeing 777X - the U.S planemaker's new version of its 777 long-haul jet.
Al Baker was speaking to Reuters Insider TV on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow.
Delivery of Qatar Airways's first three A380s has been hit by delays due to unresolved cabin issues, forcing Qatar to withdraw the jet from the industry jamboree in southern England.
The delivery had originally been expected around the end of May but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen