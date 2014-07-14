FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Raytheon Co , maker of Patriot missiles and a range of other defense electronics, expects international sales to expand to 30 percent of its revenues in 2014, up from 27 percent last year, Chief Executive Tom Kennedy said in an interview.

Kennedy said the company hoped to continue expanding international sales beyond the 30-percent level by increasing its presence in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, adding more co-production agreements and beefing up its global supply chain.

"We're trying to drive that (increase). Every five percent is like a glass ceiling you have to break through," Kennedy said at the Farnborough air show. "To do the next step you have to have boots on the ground." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)