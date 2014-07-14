FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Raytheon Co
, maker of Patriot missiles and a range of other defense
electronics, expects international sales to expand to 30 percent
of its revenues in 2014, up from 27 percent last year, Chief
Executive Tom Kennedy said in an interview.
Kennedy said the company hoped to continue expanding
international sales beyond the 30-percent level by increasing
its presence in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, adding more
co-production agreements and beefing up its global supply chain.
"We're trying to drive that (increase). Every five percent
is like a glass ceiling you have to break through," Kennedy said
at the Farnborough air show. "To do the next step you have to
have boots on the ground."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)