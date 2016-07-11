BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 (Reuters) -
* British aero engine-maker Rolls-Royce signed a partnership deal with Microsoft Corp. to use digital technology to better interpret engine data to help airline customers cut costs
* The pair's collaboration will extend the reach of Rolls-Royce's Totalcare engine servicing product by analysing engine data to minimise fuel, maintenance and disruption costs for airlines
* Singapore Airlines is acting as airline development partner
* Rolls-Royce senior vice-president of services Tom Palmer says in the current environment a 1 pct fuel saving is equivalent to a cost saving for an airline of $250,000 per aircraft per year
* New system will be built on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei