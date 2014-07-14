FANRBOROUGH, England, July 14 Raytheon Co
, the U.S. maker of radar, missiles and other defence
electronics, said it would support the British government's plan
to extend the lifetime of its Sentinel surveillance capability
by three years.
Britain had proposed retiring the Royal Air Force's Sentinel
system from service next year as part of a 2010 defence review
which identified a range of cost-saving measures.
Raytheon on Monday gave details of how it would support
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) plan to extend Sentinel's
lifetime to 2018, which include a number of key investments to
maintain its capability and add new ones.
"These improvements include Sentinel's ability to more
effectively support surveillance in the maritime domain, through
the incorporation of software enhancements to the current dual
mode radar, over the next two years," Raytheon UK said in a
statement.
Sentinel has been deployed by Britain in Afghanistan, Libya,
Mali and Nigeria.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)