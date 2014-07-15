FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Japanese aircraft
leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has signed a firm order
for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo planes in a deal worth around
$11.8 billion at list prices.
SMBC Aviation Capital said in a statement that it had
options to convert the majority of the A320neo aircraft and all
of the A320ceo aircraft into larger A321 variants. The company
will announce its engine choice at a later date.
Airbus said the SMBC order took it past 3,000 firm orders
for the re-engined A320neo model.
SMBC Chief Executive Peter Barrett told a news conference at
Farnborough Airshow that the lessor had not yet had a chance to
look at the revamped Airbus A330neo.
"It's very early days, and we were focused on this order,"
he said. "I would say that based on the success of the A320neo
and the concept and the way Airbus has managed it, it bodes well
for the A330neo."
