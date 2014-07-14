July 14 Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company announced a deal for seven Superjet 100 aircraft with Kazakh airline Bek Air at Britain's Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

Sukhoi will deliver three of the long-range, 103-seat airliners in 2015 and four in 2016, the planemaker said in a statement.

The SSJ100 is a regional jet designed, developed and built by Sukhoi Civil in partnership with Alenia Aermacchi, part of Italy's Finmeccanica.

Bek Air, which flies 14 routes in Kazakhstan carrying up to 500,000 passengers annually, plans to expand its domestic network and establish routes to Russia, Asia and the Middle East. (Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)