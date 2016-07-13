FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Synergy Aerospace Corp, the largest shareholder of Colombia-based Avianca and owner of Avianca Brasil, has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy 62 A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, is valued at around $6.7 billion at current list prices. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Sarah Young)