BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Synergy Aerospace Corp, the largest shareholder of Colombia-based Avianca and owner of Avianca Brasil, has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy 62 A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, is valued at around $6.7 billion at current list prices. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Sarah Young)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: