TORONTO, July 15 Tech Mahindra Ltd
said it plans to set up a new Canadian Aerospace head office in
greater Montréal, a move that is likely to result in the
creation of about 300 jobs over the next three years.
The Indian engineering and information technology company,
which has had a presence in Montreal since 2005, announced its
plans at the Farnborough International Airshow on Tuesday.
"The Greater Montréal center will provide expertise to both
design and manufacturing engineering support to the Canadian
customer base," said Tech Mahindra's North American head
Lakshmanan Chidambaram, in a statement distributed in Canada.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by; W Simon)