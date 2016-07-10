(Adds remarks by industry group leaders)
By Andrea Shalal
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 A top U.S. Air
Force official on Sunday urged the U.S. government to speed up
consideration of long-standing bids by Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain
to buy U.S. fighter jets, citing growing frustration among the
key U.S. allies in the Gulf about delays in the process.
Air Force Deputy Undersecretary Heidi Grant said she was
trying to reassure those countries that Washington's failure to
approve billions of dollars of U.S. arms sales to them would not
alter their strong bilateral air force-to-air force
relationships with the United States.
"I would like to see a decision soon," Grant told Reuters in
an interview on the eve of the Farnborough Airshow in southern
England. Grant said she "absolutely" saw growing frustration
among officials in the three countries, which have asked to buy
a variety of U.S. fighter planes.
"It's caused us to do more to reassure them that this one
transaction should not impact the larger relationship ... that
they are very valued partners," she said. "Hopefully the delay
in this decision to move forward isn't going to have any
impact."
Grant said the three requests were still being worked on "at
the highest levels of our government." She declined to comment
on what was holding up the decisions.
All three arms sales have stalled amid concerns raised by
Israel that equipment sent to Gulf states could fall into the
wrong hands and be used against it, and by the Obama
administration's desire to integrate arms sales decisions into
its broader decision-making on military aid to the Gulf.
The Pentagon and State Department have both have signed off
on the sale of 36 F-15 fighter jets to Qatar for about $4
billion, and 24 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to Kuwait for about $3
billion, both built by Boeing Co, according to sources
familiar with the matter. A third deal would sell about 16
Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain in a
deal valued at just under $1 billion.
The White House has not yet approved the sales, although the
Kuwait sale at least is expected to see approval before the
Obama administration leaves office, the sources said.
Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space &
Security, told reporters the approval process was clearly taking
longer than the company would like, but Boeing's Middle East
customers were "hanging in there with us" despite the delays.
"I believe we have a bright future on it, and we look
forward to resolving it soon," she said.
Grant joins other military officials and lawmakers who have
urged the Obama administration to move forward on the arms sales
requests, some of which have been in work for years.
David Melcher, president of the U.S.-based Aerospace
Industries Association trade group, said the delays could be
particularly hard on smaller firms in the weapons supply chain
to manage, and gave U.S. competitors a big advantage.
"Whole markets have been created out of the lag, and that to
me, is something that is not in the interest of the U.S. or U.S.
industry," he told Reuters in an interview.
Melcher said Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, who heads the
Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, was working to
help streamline the approval process for foreign arms sales. He
said Rixey explored bottlenecks in the process with about two
dozen industry executives during a tabletop exercise in May.
U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus last month warned the U.S.
Navy could see the cost of new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets rise
unless the government approves foreign sales of the jets soon.
Mabus said he was frustrated by delays in approving the sale
of the Boeing jets to a close U.S. ally.
Senior U.S. officials have said they are keen to see the
Boeing F-15 and F/A-18 production lines in St. Louis, and the
Lockheed F-16 line in Fort Worth, Texas, continue, and do not
want to foreclose options on fourth-generation aircraft.
