LONDON, July 10 Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has ordered 10 A350-1000 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus and converted an existing order for 16 A350-900 jets to the new model, the two firms said on Tuesday.

The deal for the 10 planes, announced on day two of the Farnborough Airshow, was worth $3.2 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)