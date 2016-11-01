PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZHUHAI, China Nov 1 Aircraft maker Airbus Group on Tuesday said it had raised its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand in China by about 500 planes as growth in the country's middle class fuels private consumption, underpinning air travel growth.
Airbus said it expected total demand for 5,970 passenger jets worth $945 billion in the next 20 years, including 4,230 medium-haul, single-aisle jets like its A320 or Boeing Co's 737.
The increase of about 500 aircraft compared to a previous prediction had been embedded in the plane maker's global forecasts since July, but not previously published separately.
Airbus executives unveiled the Chinese forecasts at Airshow China, held every other year in Zhuhai, southern China. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.