ZHUHAI, China Nov 2 Engine maker Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said on
Wednesday that it had won nearly $800 million in contracts from
carriers Air China and Shenzhen Airlines to supply
engines for their Airbus Group A320ceo aircraft.
Doug Cai, president of Greater China, Pratt & Whitney, told
a news conference on the sidelines of the country's biggest air
expo in Zhuhai that Air China had picked V2500 engines for 18 of
its A320 aircraft, while Shenzhen Airlines selected the engine
for 13 of its jets.
The V2500 engine is designed and manufactured by
International Aero Engines, a global partnership of aerospace
firms including Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engine Corp and
MTU Aero Engines.
