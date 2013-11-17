DUBAI Nov 17 Boeing launched a long-awaited new version of its 777 long-haul jet with 259 orders from four airlines at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Boeing Chairman James McNerney said the order, based on commitments worth some $100 billion at list prices, was the largest combined order in the company's history.

The deal includes orders for 150 of the aircraft from Dubai's Emirates, 50 from Qatar Airways and 25 announced earlier by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways.

Boeing also won an order for over 100 narrowbody jets from budget carrier flydubai. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Praveen Menon, Mirna Sleiman)