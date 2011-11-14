DUBAI Nov 14 The military unit of European planemaker Airbus said on Monday it saw a potential market of 117 aircraft in the Middle East-North Africa region over the next decade, and targeted a market share of around 50 percent.

"We will keep half of the market in the categories in which we compete, and sell something like 60 aircraft in this part of the world," Gustavo Garcia Miranda, vice-president, market development at Airbus Military, told a news conference.

Miranda forecast global market value of $240 billion in the company's market segments over the next 30 years.

(Reporting by Sitaraman Shankar and Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)