PARIS Nov 14 Kuwaiti lessor Alafco
placed a $4.6 billion expanded order for 50 Airbus
A320neo passenger jets at the Dubai Air Show on Monday.
The order supersedes a provisional order for 30 aircraft
announced at the Paris Air Show in June.
Reuters reported last week that Alafco was expected to
expand its order for A320neos, a revamped version of Airbus's
best-selling narrowbody which competes with the Boeing
737.
Alafco Chairman Ahmad Al Zabin said he was not greatly
concerned about economic turmoil in Europe derailing long-term
aircraft demand especially in the Middle East.
"We are talking long term, what is happening now is short
term," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Amran Abocar)