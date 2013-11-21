DUBAI Nov 21 The Dubai Airshow was closed on Thursday after heavy winds and rain hit the region overnight.

"The Dubai Airshow is closed today due to severe weather conditions; please do not travel to the show venue," the organisers said on the show's website.

Participants who arrived early were evacuated amid flooding of the local roads connecting the air show site and the Dubai city centre, according to one U.S. industry official.

A spokesman for the U.S. Air Force said there was no damage to the 12 U.S. aircraft that were on display as U.S. officials had moved the aircraft late on Wednesday to a nearby maintenance facility in anticipation of the storm.

The U.S. military brought a wide array of aircraft to the show, including two helicopters, a stealthy Lockheed Martin Corp F-22, four V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, a Boeing F-15E fighter and a B-1 bomber.