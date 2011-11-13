DUBAI Nov 13 A Boeing airplane
order worth up to $15 billion from host airline Emirates looked
set to fire up the Dubai Air Show on Sunday as Gulf airlines
expand in the face of growing fears over the world economy.
Reuters reported on Friday that the airline was
in negotiations to buy between 30 and 50 Boeing 777 mini-jumbos,
expanding its role as the world's largest operator of Boeing's
most profitable plane.
Emirates, which has led efforts by Gulf-based carriers to
challenge European and Asian carriers by establishing the region
as a major East-West hub, scheduled a news conference for 0900
GMT.
Boeing and Emirates declined to comment.
Gulf airlines and lessors are set to splash out a total of
over $20 billion on Airbus and Boeing jets at the Nov. 13-17 air
show, underscoring the region's role as the industry's chief
paymaster amid Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis.
Qatar Airways is expected to place a $6.5-billion order for
50 fuel-saving A320neo jets and five A380s from Airbus,
and Kuwait lessor Alafco plans to boost a provisional
order for 30 Airbus A320neos, industry sources said.
The largest ever Middle East air show was due to be
inaugurated on Sunday by the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al Maktoum.
A muted air show two years ago came days before Dubai
lurched into its own property and financial crisis in 2009, but
the city state has been recovering after a bailout from
neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
Demand for passenger aircraft has been remarkably robust led
by rising numbers of middle classes in Asia and the Middle East
and a shift of economic power from the West, but some analysts
fear a contagion from Europe's spiralling debt crisis.
"Nothing goes up forever but we really believe the demand
for airplanes is driven by world GDP," Boeing Commercial
Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh said on the eve of the
show.
"It goes up by about one and a half times GDP, and while you
have spikes .. the long-term direction is pretty positive."
EUROFIGHTER CHALLENGE
Increasing competition to sell military hardware to Gulf
states amid rising tensions over Iran's nuclear activities also
dominated the start of the show.
In a blow to France, an $11 billion contest to sell fighters
to the UAE heated up on the eve of the event when the
Eurofighter consortium disclosed it had been asked to present
its Typhoon warplane to the country's top military.
A spokesman for the consortium from Britain, Germany, Italy
and Spain confirmed a report on the briefing in industry
publication Flightglobal.com, but declined further comment.
The briefing by UK officials took place in October in
response to a request from the UAE, which has held long-running
talks with France over a purchase of up to 60 Dassault-built
Rafale fighters.
The move injected unexpected drama into the military side of
the Dubai Air Show, which will feature rival flying displays by
both jets.
Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Charles
Edelstenne shrugged off the assault by the Eurofighter club
which France backed away from in the 1980s to concentrate on
developing its own independent successor to the Mirage.
"That's very good, I'm happy," he told Reuters, walking
briskly among displays of military U.S., European and Russian
military hardware.
Asked if he was disappointed about the decision to bring in
a potential new bidder, he said, "No".
The UAE has been in talks with France since 2008 but
discussions have been subjected to occasional disruption and
the UAE has also enquired about the Boeing F/A18 Super Hornet.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has made it a priority to find a
foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the
most effective but also one of the most expensive fighter jets
in the world.
Analysts say rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran
could lead to a spike in defence orders.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Amran Abocar)