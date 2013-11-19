* Emirates order seen turning round A380's fortunes
* $23 bln deal sealed in less than a week
* Emirates could have bought more if had more airport space
(Adds details)
By Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 19 Emirates' whopping order for 50 of
the world's biggest jets should end doubts about the A380 that
have tested the nerve of manufacturer Airbus, the airline's
chief said -- adding it was so sure of filling the planes it
might have bought 10 more.
The record $23 billion A380 order at the Dubai Airshow
turned round the fortunes of a recently slow-selling jet that is
synonymous not only with Europe's industrial ambitions, but also
the rapid growth of its largest customer.
"For us the A380 is the future. And we don't like anyone
talking about it not being around," Emirates airline president
Tim Clark told Reuters an interview.
"I want to make this absolutely clear, to Airbus and the
EADS board, that we are here for the long-term. We will take
more if we can, we have demonstrated that."
Emirates already dominated the A380 backlog with a total of
90 ordered out of 259 since it was launched in 2000. After the
new deal it has 140, or almost half the planes on order.
Yet some other airlines have cancelled or deferred as they
worry whether they can fill the giant jet in tough economic
times. Industry analysts say doubts have grown over whether as
many as 30 further aircraft will be delivered as planned.
"I've been very vocal with the Airbus management, saying
don't bottle out of this ... it's a really good aircraft," Clark
said.
Sunday's deal galvanized an already dramatic start to the
Dubai Airshow, coming on top of $100 billion in orders for a new
Boeing jet including 150 for Emirates.
It also ended a dearth of orders for Europe's iconic
double-decker jet. The apparent shortage of demand had fuelled
internal discussion over whether to cut production and review
A380 strategy, as Reuters reported last month.
"We were aware of it. But that was not the reason why we did
this deal," Clark added. "We wouldn't place orders of this size
if we were concerned about it."
MAGIC NUMBER
The new agreement was sealed in less than a week.
"They (Airbus) knew nothing about it until Monday last week.
We gave them a call and said we want these airplanes and this is
how we want to do it," Clark said.
"At the time, they were having issues with regard to what to
actually do, slow production rate maybe."
Clark said he had always considered Emirates would need at
least another 25 or 30 A380s for its fleet.
"So what we then did was to re-examine the real estate at
the Dubai International Airport and see how we could use every
trick in the book" to fit in more planes.
"When we did that study, the magic number came up. So we
said, let's have them in," he said, adding, "we could have done
another 10 if we found another bit of space somewhere in the
(air)field."
Airbus officials said there had been preparatory talks for a
few months, but confirmed that last week had seen a step-up in
the pace of negotiations. Industry sources said the carrier had
at first looked at something closer to 20-25 jets.
The sale does not immediately resolve a problem of what to
do with an estimated five A380 aircraft remaining to be sold in
2015, for which the first parts must soon be ordered.
The unallocated planes are worth some $2 billion at current
list prices, most of which is usually paid on delivery.
Emirates is unlikely to take delivery of those planes since
they do not fit its schedule for introducing a complex new
in-flight entertainment system, which must be planned well
ahead.
Airbus has said it needs to deliver 30 aircraft in 2015 to
meet its target of breaking even on the jet that year, but that
any shortfall would not have a significant impact on profits.
However, it could have a stronger impact on EADS' cashflow.
Emirates and Airbus both expect traffic to grow fast enough
in coming years to prove the A380's worth, but increasingly
share an interest in ensuring the project succeeds. Boeing says
airlines prefer twin-engined planes like its new type of 777.
"We believe business will come," Clark said, adding Emirates
was already detecting signs of recovery in Europe.
"You have to fill it. Time will demonstrate that you can
fill the 500-seater. I can name 10 airlines today that I'm
convinced can fill the airplanes, who are not operators of the
380."
(Editing by Mark Potter)