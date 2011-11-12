DUBAI Nov 13 The European arms consortium
Eurofighter has been invited to brief officials from the United
Arab Emirates on the Typhoon combat jet, manufacturers said, in
a surprise overture likely to disappoint France as it tries to
finalise a sale of the Rafale.
A spokesman for the consortium from Britain, Germany, Italy
and Spain confirmed a report on the recent briefing in industry
publication Flightglobal.com, but declined further comment.
The publication said the briefing by UK officials took place
in October in response to a request from the UAE, which has held
long-running talks with France over a purchase of up to 60
Dassault-built Rafale fighters.
The move was disclosed hours before the Dubai Air Show,
which will feature flying displays by both jets.
A fighter deal is not expected at the show.
But the progress of talks on the Rafale and potential U.S.
arms purchases by the UAE loom large at the Nov. 13-17 event,
where marketers are expected to seize the chance to extol the
performance of their respective weapons in Libya.
Dassault and UAE officials were not immediately available
for comment.
France said in October it was in the late stages of talks to
sell Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates.
Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said the two sides were in
"final discussions" and a deal was "extremely probable."
The UAE has been in talks with France since 2008 over the
purchase of 60 Rafale jets, at a price estimated at $10 billion,
to replace a fleet of Mirage 2000s it bought in 1983.
The French company has still not found a foreign buyer for
the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the most effective but
also one of the most expensive fighter jets in the world.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy has handed the task of
sealing a deal with the UAE to his foreign minister, Alain
Juppe, in the hope of concluding something by year-end.
The Eurofighter is built by Britain's BAE Systems,
Finmeccanica of Italy and European aerospace group
EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain.
Competition to sell fighters is intensifying amid rising
security tensions in the Gulf and pressure on domestic Western
defence budgets, which has prompted U.S. and European
manufacturers to step up efforts to find exports.
French arms sales fell 37 percent to 5.12 billion euros in
2010, according to figures released earlier this month.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Tim Pearce)