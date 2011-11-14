(Adds outlook, Airbus sales chief, French air chief)
* After big Emirates order, airline focus shifts to Qatar
* France faces competition for UAE fighter sale
By Sitaraman Shankar and Tim Hepher
DUBAI, Nov 14 The world's top planemakers
issued bullish forecasts for sales from the Middle East on
Monday, underlining the region's importance to the industry a
day after Boeing unveiled a blockbuster deal to sell 777
jetliners to host airline Emirates.
The American company predicted that carriers in the Middle
East will need 2,520 airplanes worth $450 billion by 2030,
shortly after its European archrival Airbus said it saw
demand for 1,920 aircraft worth $347 billion in the same period.
The forecasts and Emirates [EMIRA.UL} airline's $18 billion
order for 50 wide-body Boeing aircraft boosted the Middle East's
largest industry event and pushed talk of global recession to
the sidelines -- though analysts said getting aircraft financing
was proving an increasing challenge.
Qatar Airways looked set to give its final verdict on a
long-awaited Airbus order that sources said would include A380
superjumbos on Tuesday, but talks appeared to be continuing.
Sources familiar with the matter said Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways was ready to buy an extra 12 Boeings including 10 787
Dreamliners and two more 777s, but may not announce at the show.
The Gulf's big three are buying wide-body aircraft to serve
Asia and the United States and redraw the world's transport and
logistics map with the Gulf at the centre, thanks to its ability
to reach most of the world's population in one long-haul hop.
And Kuwaiti lessor Alafco placed a $4.6 billion
expanded order for 50 Airbus A320neo passenger jets,
adding to the flood of orders.
The battle to redirect flows of people and cargo via the
Gulf has provoked sharp exchanges with airlines in Europe.
Emirates hit back at charges that it is flooding the market by
pointing to European superjumbos flying into Dubai.
Emirates is the largest customer for the 525-seat Airbus
A380 superjumbo with 90 of the world's largest airliner on order
and there have been signs it might buy even more.
"The three big Gulf airlines are attacking other people's
traffic. They are converting oil wealth into an aviation market
position," said aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of
Virginia-based consultancy Teal Group.
Gulf airlines say they simply operate a better service, but
geography is also on their side.
The Gulf region is reachable from nearly every major city on
earth in a single flight given the range of modern jetliners,
making it a natural global hub for passengers and cargo.
SPEED MACHINES
Airline chiefs played down the risk of contagion from
Europe's debt crisis, but the head of Boeing's commercial
division said it was a "watch item" and Brazil's Embraer trimmed
a forecast for business jet deliveries due to the downturn.
Still, the sales chief of Airbus warned that European
lenders, especially French banks, which have been major
financiers for Mideast carriers' deals, have become risk-averse
because of the eurozone debt crisis.
"We are watching it carefully," John Leahy said at a news
conference. "We have done some aircraft financing in euros. Some
European banks are having trouble accessing U.S. dollars ...
this is more of a short-term thing than anything else."
Emirates said it had adequate financing in place for 2012
and planned a mix of funding options for the latest 777 order,
including Islamic finance.
Record sales of the Boeing 777 capped by the Emirates
announcement, attended by the ruler of Dubai, could force Airbus
to do another rework of its future A350, Aboulafia said.
Few if any A350 orders are expected at the show, but sales
chief John Leahy said he felt under no pressure to drum up new
sales for the aircraft, whose development has been delayed.
Sunday's opening day brought a raucous display of speed and
power across the southern Gulf as rival Typhoon and Rafale
fighter jets screamed over Dubai and the airline-sponsored
Formula One circuit rolled into neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
A potential $11 billion order for French jets was thrown
into doubt when the four-nation consortium that builds the
Typhoon said it had been invited to give a sales pitch to
military officials of the United Arab Emirates.
The combat jet is supplied by Eurofighter partners Britain,
Germany, Italy and Spain.
France is anxious to win its first Rafale export order but
analysts said it was unclear whether the UAE request signalled a
change in requirements or was merely a tactic to put pressure on
manufacturer Dassault Aviation over Rafale prices.
"They are sending Dassault a signal, that much is certain,"
an aerospace industry executive said.
France said it remained in what Defence Minister Gerard
Longuet called a late stage of talks with the UAE on the Rafale.
"Getting information on different systems is fine," General
Jean-Paul Palomeros told Reuters on the sidelines of the Dubai
Air Show. "I know that the Emirates air force is very keen with
Rafale, that's for sure because they told me that they like the
aircraft, they know how operational it is."
Eurofighter said in a statement that the UAE had asked it to
submit a proposal on potentially supplying the Typhoon.
Analysts say rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran
in past weeks could lead to a spike in defence orders.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem, Praveen Menon, Mahmoud
Habboush; Editing by Reed Stevenson)