Nov 15 Qatar Airways looks set to double
its order for the world's largest airliner with a purchase of
five Airbus A380 superjumbos on Tuesday.
Sources in the Gulf said the $1.9-billion order will be
placed at the Dubai Air Show alongside $4.5 billion in deals
with the same airline for approximately 50 of the revamped
version of Airbus' smallest range aircraft, the A320 neo.
Airbus and Qatar Airways declined to comment.
One of the world's fastest-growing carriers, Qatar Airways
took over the driver's seat at the airshow as it negotiated
aircraft deals with Airbus and Boeing on the heels of a record
order for 50 Boeing 777 aircraft from Dubai's Emirates
on Sunday.
Airbus hit back at Boeing with more orders for the
fuel-efficient A320neo aircraft, announcing an agreement to sell
30 of the aircraft to lessor Aviation Capital Group for $2.7
billion.
On Monday, Airbus predicted that demand for the revamped jet
could push the company even higher than its target of 1,500
orders in 2011. It sold 50 of the planes worth $4.6 billion to
Kuwaiti lessor Alafco at the airshow.
Powered by more efficient engines burning less fuel, the
A320neo and Boeing's rival 737 MAX mark an attempt by the
planemakers to defend their roughly equal share of the
narrowbody segment, expected to produce $2 trillion in total
sales over 20 years.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
As the euro zone debt crisis bites, funding for aircraft
purchase is a headwind that plane buyers have to contend with.
U.S. lessor Aviation Capital Group's chief executive,
Stephen Hannahs, told a news conference that the company had
access to capital because it was investment grade, but that
conditions in the market were tough.
"The bank market, and the European bank market in
particular, which has been a large supporter of the aviation
sector, is undergoing a lot of stress right now," he said.
"I suspect for the next six months, you're going to see
banks in the euro zone sitting on the sidelines -- they won't be
active participants until they sort out their capital structure.
So there are going to be challenges."
On Monday, Airbus' sales chief said European banks lack of
access to dollar funding, which is hampering aircraft financing,
is a "short term" issue.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Sitaraman Shankar and
Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)