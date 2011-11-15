(Recasts)
DUBAI Nov 15 Qatar Airways finally
returned to the table to sign a $6.5-billion deal with Airbus
hours after cancelling an announcement at the last
minute and bluntly telling the European planemaker to go back to
basics.
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker made a second appearance to
announce the firm order for five A380 superjumbos and 50 A320neo
jets, plus options, hours after announcing an "impasse" in
negotiations.
"Price was not at all an issue," Al Baker said of the
impasse. "The issue was with the A320 aircraft. Since then, they
have gone back to the drawing board and quickly fixed their
issues."
The earlier upset threw chaos into Airbus's efforts to
recover after being left standing at the Middle East's largest
air show when Boeing walked off with a record $18 billion order
from Emirates on Sunday.
Al Baker, who is known for springing surprises and has often
been outspoken about both Airbus and Boeing, compounded the
European jetmaker's embarrassment by announcing the break-off at
a news conference to buy two Boeing 777 freighters.
He said Airbus was "still learning how to make
airplanes" in what observers at the air show read as a signal of
further disappointment over delays and hesitation over the
design of the future carbon-fibre A350, a family of planes
designed to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the
Boeing 777.
Reuters reported earlier that Qatar Airways was expected to
place an order worth $6.5 billion including a decision to double
its A380 order book to 10 aircraft and buy 50 A320neos.
LATEST TWIST
The upset -- and final deal -- were the latest in a series
of twists that have made Qatar's influential order decisions one
of the most keenly awaited parts of recent air shows.
Al Baker has overseen rapid expansion at the flag carrier
but his 14-year tenure at the top of Qatar Airways has been
marked by outspoken comments against both Boeing and Airbus.
Airbus had been counting on an order surge on day three of
the Middle East's largest air show to hit back at Boeing, which
so far dominates with a $18-billion order from host airline
Emirates for 50 of its 777 aircraft.
Airbus did announce the sale of A320neos to lessor Aviation
Capital Group for $2.7 billion on Tuesday.
ACG Chief Executive Stephen Hannahs said the Pacific Life
unit had access to capital because it was investment grade, but
that conditions in the market were tough.
"The bank market, and the European bank market in particular,
which has been a large supporter of the aviation sector, is
undergoing a lot of stress right now," he said.
"I suspect for the next six months, you're going to see banks
in the euro zone sitting on the sidelines -- they won't be
active participants until they sort out their capital structure.
So there are going to be challenges."
Airbus's misery handed an unexpected morale boost to
Canada's Bombardier, which has been suffering headwinds in
trying to market a new model for 110-130 seats.
It announced a provisional deal to sell 10 of the CS300
Series aircraft to Turkey's Atlasjet Havacilik worth $776
million.
