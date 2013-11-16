* Boeing seen launching 777X with around 250 orders, 4
buyers
* Airbus fights back to avoid rare air show defeat
* Boeing says union vote on 777X assembly won't deter launch
* Emirates airline seen in talks to buy 20-25 A380s -source
* UK's Cameron pays lightening visit on eve of show
By Tim Hepher and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 17 Gulf airlines are set to place
orders worth over $100 billion as the Dubai Airshow gets under
way on Sunday, industry sources said, led by record investment
in a new Boeing jet.
The birth of a revamped successor to Boeing's 777 jet, with
some 250 orders booked or in the pipeline from four airlines,
marks a new step in the growth of Gulf airlines and a fierce
contest between Boeing and Airbus for their business.
Boeing is expected to launch the 777X jet with orders from
the top three Gulf carriers -- Dubai's Emirates, Abu Dhabi's
Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways -- and Germany's Lufthansa
which has already tentatively committed to buy 34 of
the planes.
Gulf airlines have been expanding rapidly as they seek to
take advantage of a strong geographical position connecting East
and West.
A fifth, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, could join the
programme later, industry experts said, while British Airways
has expressed interest in the jet.
Boeing's top planemaking official pledged not to let
a dispute with Seattle assembly workers over where the plane
should be built interfere with its launch, which is expected to
be announced on day one of the Nov. 17-21 show.
Boeing is looking for a home for the new jet after members
of the International Association of Machinists rejected a
proposed contract that would have seen Boeing commit to keeping
the latest member of the 777 series near Seattle in exchange for
restructured benefits.
The Middle East's top business event is seen as an
opportunity to settle scores among rival Gulf airlines, who were
seen as jostling for prime-time slots as the show started.
It is also a showdown between plane bosses who chase each
other round the globe for new deals and have set up camp this
week in the Gulf.
Airbus, which has a record of springing surprises at air
shows, is keen to prevent a smooth lift-off for the 777X and is
negotiating deals for all sizes of its jets including the A380.
"Airbus is desperate to blunt the impact of the 777X," said
a senior industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The event is a personal challenge for combative Airbus sales
chief John Leahy, a New Yorker who is facing a rare defeat at an
air show in his 20th year in the job.
Leahy is especially keen to boost the popularity of the A380
superjumbo, which has found no buyers this year and faces a cut
in production unless empty 2015 production slots can be filled.
All eyes will be on Emirates which has frequently said it
would add another 30 aircraft to its existing order for 90
superjumbos once it resolves capacity constraints in its hub.
An industry source said Emirates was in talks to order
another 20-25 A380s but that this could rise.
"With Leahy in town who knows," the industry official said.
Bloomberg News reported the Emirates airline was talking to
Airbus about a purchase of as many as 50 A380s, a record for the
jet.
Boeing and Airbus declined comment, while Emirates was not
immediately available for comment.
PILOTS WARNING
Boeing's 777X comes in two models including what will be the
world's longest-distance passenger jet, a 350-seat model to be
known as the 777-8 once the aircraft has been launched.
The larger 777-9 edition, carrying 406 people, will be the
main version and be delivered starting 2020.
Together, the modernized planes call for development of
carbon-fibre wings that fold at the tips to fit in the same
parking spaces and new engines from General Electric.
Airbus says Boeing has packed in passengers densely to make
the revamped aircraft's economics work against its own all-new
350-seat model, the A350-1000, due to enter service in 2017.
It has launched a campaign for a minimum standard seat width
of 18 inches on long trips, aiming to draw attention to what it
says will be the 777's narrower seats.
Some airlines have told Airbus that this is their decision
and Boeing says many Airbus jets have similar seats.
A group representing U.S. airline pilots meanwhile warned on
Saturday that the sale of hundreds of planes to Gulf carriers
that compete with U.S. carriers would have "serious consequences
for the U.S. economy and U.S. airline workers." This would
create stiff competition for the U.S. airline industry.
In a reminder of potential defence deals also at stake, UK
Prime Minister David Cameron visited the site of the show on his
way back to London from a Commonwealth summit in Sri Lanka.
The United Arab Emirates is weighing whether to buy French
Rafale or UK-backed Eurofighter jets.
"Get out there and win," Cameron told heads of UK aerospace
and defence firms preparing for the show, organizers said.
