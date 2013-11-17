DUBAI Nov 17 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on
Sunday said it had bought a 33.3 percent stake in Swiss carrier
Darwin Airline, adding to the company's portfolio of minority
stakes in global airlines.
Etihad said following completion of the deal, Darwin will be
rebranded as Etihad Regional, the companies said in a joint
statement at the Dubai Airshow.
The deal will allow Etihad to connect to secondary markets
in Europe where it does not already reach, Etihad chief
executive James Hogan said at a press conference to announce the
deal.
Hogan declined to reveal the value of the investment.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier already owns stakes five other
carriers including Air Berlin, Virgin Australia
and Aer Lingus.
