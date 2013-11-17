DUBAI Nov 17 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Sunday said it had bought a 33.3 percent stake in Swiss carrier Darwin Airline, adding to the company's portfolio of minority stakes in global airlines.

Etihad said following completion of the deal, Darwin will be rebranded as Etihad Regional, the companies said in a joint statement at the Dubai Airshow.

The deal will allow Etihad to connect to secondary markets in Europe where it does not already reach, Etihad chief executive James Hogan said at a press conference to announce the deal.

Hogan declined to reveal the value of the investment.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier already owns stakes five other carriers including Air Berlin, Virgin Australia and Aer Lingus. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)