By Praveen Menon and Marcus George
DUBAI, Nov 21 Senior Iranian aviation executives
were at the Dubai Airshow in a discreet campaign to update their
ageing passenger jets this week, even as Iran negotiated with
international powers to ease economic sanctions over its nuclear
programme.
Under moderate President Hassan Rouhani, there has been
increasing hope the talks in Geneva could secure a breakthrough
in the decade-long nuclear stand-off, leading to relief from
embargoes that have crippled Iran's airlines.
Iranian airlines are banned from buying new passenger planes
from the world's two manufacturing giants, Airbus and Boeing,
and limp on through purchases from third parties.
But easing the ban on sales of spare parts has been on the
agenda of nuclear talks since 2006 and according to Western
diplomats remains part of a package of sanctions relief if an
agreement is reached on curbing Iran's nuclear activities.
The West says the nuclear programme is aimed at developing
atomic weapons, but Iran says it is solely for the purpose of
power generation and medical research.
Dozens of Iranian executives made private visits to the
Middle East's largest aviation show in Dubai this week, their
gaze on everything from Airbus's $400 million double-decker
A380s to smaller essentials such as life jackets, inflight
entertainment systems and coffee-makers for catering services.
But it is mostly a case of window-shopping, as big purchases
are still well beyond the reach of Iranian carriers.
"Clearly Iran's aviation industry is in desperate need for
new planes and spare parts and other technology necessary for
travel in Iran and abroad," said Theodore Karasik, research
director at Dubai think-tank INEGMA.
"If sanctions are lifted in this industry, it would be an
outstanding humanitarian gesture to the Islamic Republic."
A large country rich in natural resources and boasting one
of the largest populations in the Middle East, the Islamic
Republic would in normal circumstances be a flourishing market
for air travel.
Instead, Iran's air industry tells a story of worsening
safety, grounded aircraft and fare rises, which in turn are
curbing demand.
Some Iranian visitors have negotiated deals at the show but
are reluctant to talk openly, industry sources said.
"There are quite a lot of Iranians here who are interested
in all sectors of the industry. The big Iranian airlines are
also here to do business," said an Iranian visitor at the
airshow who called himself Mr. Fa'al. He works for a servicing
and spare parts company in Iran.
"The situation is of course difficult but not impossible. We
hope it's going to get better under Rouhani, but it all depends
on whether they accept Iran's nuclear rights," he added.
POOR SAFETY RECORD
There are more than a dozen large airlines operating in Iran
and several more fledgling carriers. The state carrier Iran Air
has a fleet of about 40 planes including nine Boeing 747 jets,
some of which were built before the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The safety record for the carriers has resulted in most
Iranian flights no longer being able to land within the EU.
There were about 14 aircraft crashes involving Iranian
planes reported in the decade to January 2011, with hundreds of
civilians killed and many more injured.
In October 2011, the pilot of an Iran Air plane averted
disaster by landing without the forward landing gear. But for
his skill, the tragic statistics could have been worse.
The head of one private Iranian airline recently said most
of Iran's passenger planes were out of service.
"More than 60 percent of Iran's (passenger) airplanes in the
country which have the average age of 22 years are grounded
because of technical and logistical problems," Cyrus Baheri,
director general of Iran Airtours airline, told student news
agency (ISNA).
Airline officials periodically announce the purchase of
second-hand Airbus aircraft, mostly older A320 and A340 models,
and are also heavily reliant on Russian-built passengers planes.
NEW HOPE
The airline sanctions were put in place under President Bill
Clinton in 1995. During nuclear negotiations last year, the
international powers - United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - held out the prospect of relief from the
airline sanctions if Tehran curbed its nuclear programme.
Since the election of Rouhani, there has even been talk of
attempts to resume direct flights to the United States.
Earlier this week, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation
Organisation, Ali Reza Jahangirian, said everything was ready
for the resumption of direct flights and it was simply a
question of waiting for the government's final approval.
"We are currently waiting for the cue from the country's
political authorities to put the flight into operation," he
said, Fars news agency reported.
However, such statements overlook the myriad issues that
need to be ironed out before such a route could be
re-established. Safety is likely to be a significant obstacle,
as are sanctions that bar all financial transactions between
U.S. and Iranian companies, unless given exemption.
But some remain upbeat and await the green light.
"Upon lifting of sanctions there will not only be aircraft
orders but various purchases ... a vast spending spree on life
jackets for the existing fleet, landing gear, aircraft engines,
training and even flight maps, to name a few," said an aviation
consultant whose clients include Iranian carriers.
Mahan Air, one of the leading Iranian airlines, said it was
very hopeful of the ongoing talks.
"We are very encouraged by the diplomatic discussions taking
place. Sanctions have made the purchase of spare parts and new
aircraft challenging," the airline spokesman said.
"Hopefully, the easing of sanctions will give us an
opportunity to offer more destinations to our passengers," he
added.
(Editing by Will Waterman)