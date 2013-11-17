DUBAI Nov 17 Airbus parent EADS is
close to signing a strategic deal with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Aerospace on advanced carbon-composite aircraft parts
production, sources familiar with the matter said.
The industrial accord coincides with an expected deal to
sell 50 A350 aircraft and some smaller jets to the emirate's
flag carrier Etihad Airways, previously reported by Reuters.
The two deals are not explicitly linked but reflect an
increasing shift towards industrial offset arrangements in
commercial aerospace, as Mubadala seeks to play a major role in
the production of composite tail sections for passenger jets.
Both Airbus and rival Boeing have already established
partnerships with Strata, the composites manufacturing unit of
Mubadala Aerospace which produces parts at Al-Ain near Oman.