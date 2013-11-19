(Corrects paragraph 4 of Nov. 18 story to remove Gulf Air after
company clarifies it was not awarded traffic rights in Saudi,
correcting earlier information)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI Nov 18 Qatar Airways will launch domestic
operations in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2014, the chief
executive of the airline said on Monday.
Akbar Al Baker said the Saudi domestic services carrier will
be called Al Maha Airways and will start with the main cities of
the kingdom including Riyadh and Jeddah, and then move to the
second-tier cities.
"We have chosen the name of the Saudi carrier ... Al Maha
Airways. We hope to start operations in the first half of next
year," Baker told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow.
Qatar Airways became one of the first foreign airlines to
obtain carrier licences in Saudi, following the opening of the
country's aviation market last December.
Currently, only national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines and
budget airline National Air Services serve a domestic market of
about 27 million people. Foreign carriers can only fly in and
out of Saudi Arabia, not within the country.
With Saudi Arabia's price cap on domestic flights, private
airlines have struggled with their profit margins.
Saudi Airlines, which is undergoing a slow privatization
process, receives fuel at subsidized prices unlike private
carriers, allowing it to offset the limits of the ticket cost
ceiling.
"There is huge potential but also many challenges in the
Saudi market," Baker said.
"We have an undertaking from the Saudi authorities that they
will resolve the two contentious issues of price cap and fuel
subsidies," Baker said.
NO OVERCAPACITY
Gulf airlines splashed out around $150 billion on the
opening day of the airshow, as they ordered hundreds of
passenger jets to expand a common ambition to turn the region
into a global aviation hub.
Qatar Airways ordered 50 of Boeing's new 777 in an
order worth $19 billion.
"We are not overdoing it," said Baker on the spree of plane
order announcements. "We are all growing in this region ... and
if we are growing, we must be doing something right."
He said the airline would deploy its fleet on new growth
markets and would look to expand further. However, he denied
media reports that the carrier was close to taking an equity
stake in an Indian airline.
"We are talking to Go Air, Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India
but we are talking about codeshares," said Baker.
"So we are not getting into bed with somebody. When we want
to do it we will say that we are interested."
(Editing by Mark Potter)