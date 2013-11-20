DUBAI Nov 20 The U.S. military on Wednesday
began moving 12 U.S. aircraft on display at the Dubai Airshow to
a nearby maintenance facility ahead of a major sandstorm and
thunderstorm expected to hit the region, a spokesman for U.S.
Air Force Central Command said.
Major David Faggard said U.S. officials decided to move the
aircraft away from the static display at the air show given
forecasts of 45-knot winds and severe thunderstorms.
Air show organizers said precautions were being taken to
secure the display area, but they were unaware of plans by other
aircraft owners to move their aircraft.
"It is our understanding that the US Department of Defense
aircraft are due to be moved to the maintenance area at the
Dubai Airshow as a precaution to any adverse weather over night
and will be re-positioned on the static display tomorrow," the
airshow's organiser, F&E Aerospace, said in a statement.
The U.S. military brought a wide array of aircraft to the
show, including two helicopters, a stealthy Lockheed Martin Corp
F-22, four V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing Co
and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, a Boeing
F-15E fighter and a B-1 bomber.