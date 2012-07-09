FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 Germany expects a deal to buy a stake in aerospace group EADS from Daimler will happen by the end of the year, the German minister in charge of aerospace policy said on Monday.

"There's a range of legal issues to be cleared. I believe we will manage it this year," Peter Hintze said after a meeting his French, British and Spanish counterparts at the Farnborough Airshow.

Germany has agreed, via state-owned KfW bank, to purchase a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from Daimler in order to ensure the Franco-German balance is retained within the company's shareholding structure. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)