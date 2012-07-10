July 10 Brazil's Embraer said on Tuesday it signed a contract with the Indonesian Air Force to supply eight Super Tucano light attack planes for surveillance and counterinsurgency missions.

Embraer will begin delivering the first four planes under the contract in August and the second four planes beginning in 2014, according to a securities filing. The company did not specify the value of the contract, which includes a flight simulator for pilot training. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira)