SINGAPORE Feb 13 Airbus CEO Tom
Enders said he was concerned about growing trade tension over a
European Union scheme to regulate airline emissions.
China has been an early opponent of the EU's cap-and-trade
scheme, which has also drawn protests from the United States and
India. An escalating row threatens to hamper efforts to work out
an international solution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"I am very worried about the consequences of that. What
started out as a solution for the environment has become a
source of potential trade conflict and that should be a worry
for all of us," Enders said on Monday at an aviation conference
coinciding with the Singapore airshow.
The head of the International Air Transport Association on
Sunday called for the United Nations to get involved in
brokering a deal triggered by the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in SINGAPORE, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)